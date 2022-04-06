UrduPoint.com

Secretary S&T Inspects Kohat, Lachi's Sasta Bazaars

Published April 06, 2022

Secretary S&T inspects Kohat, Lachi's Sasta bazaars

KOHAT, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) ::Secretary Science and Technology, Matiullah Khan on Thursday visited Sasta Bazaar Kohat and Lachi where he mingled with the people and inquired about the facilities being provided at these bazaars.

On this occasion, he also inspected the quality and prices of various items in the bazaars.

He stressed upon the administration to ensure availability of quality items at subsidized prices in these bazaars. He said if people could not get relief from these bazaars then all our efforts would go waste.

He had also inspected the Complaints Cell set up at Sasta bazaar Kohat and listened to the complaints of the people. He also issued on the spot directives on some complaints.

