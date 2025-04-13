Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Secretary of the Balochistan Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Kaleemullah Khan, has emphasized that delays in ongoing development and construction projects across the province will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that the timely and transparent completion of projects under the Law Department in various districts is a top priority.

During his visit to Chaman, Secretary Kaleemullah Khan inspected the District Attorney’s office and its associated residential building. While speaking to relevant officials, he stressed the importance of maintaining quality and speeding up the pace of construction to ensure timely completion.

He noted that in line with the special directives of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Balochistan, strict monitoring is being conducted on all ongoing development initiatives across the province.

“The quality of work must not be compromised, and all projects should be completed on schedule,” he said. “It is essential not only to meet deadlines but also to improve the standard of work so that citizens receive the best possible facilities.”