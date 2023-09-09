Open Menu

Secretary Stresses Implementation Of 'Now Villages Will Shine' Project

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed emphasised the implementation of the 'Now villages will shine' project, following special directives from Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a media statement on Saturday, he said the initiative, formally launched by CM on August 14, 2023, kick started the recruitment of sanitary workers and the procurement of necessary machinery in each union council.

He said under the purview of the Department of Local Government, Village Committees have been established in 21 thousand villages, with assigned responsibilities. The recruitment of 7,404 sanitary workers on a daily wage basis to provide essential services in villages has also been successfully accomplished.

Additionally, the provision of loader rickshaws was being ensured in all union councils, he added.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed highlighted that 'Now Villages will shine' was a pioneering project of its kind at the rural level, subject to ongoing monitoring. To guarantee its success, the Director General of Local Government personally conducts impromptu visits to various Tehsils.

Furthermore, after the deployment of sanitary workers and the availability of loader rickshaws, sanitation efforts have been set in motion in every village. The cooperation of local residents was also being actively sought to maintain regular sanitation practices in the villages.

