Secretary Stresses Improved Polio Coverage In Areas With Low Reach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Nadia Saqib has called for an improvement in polio coverage across areas with previously inadequate reach, stressing that every child should receive polio drops

She presided over an online review meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) on Wednesday, marking the second day of the ongoing national anti-polio campaign.

"Every child missed during the anti-polio campaign must be monitored and given polio drops without exception," stated the secretary health, underlining the campaign’s commitment to comprehensive coverage.

Districts were commended for their robust efforts at interprovincial transit points, with specific appreciation for polio teams in Layyah and Rajanpur for their active coverage.

Acknowledging the dedication of polio workers and volunteers, Nadia Saqib expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts.

Instructions were issued to administer polio drops at bus station ticket counters to ensure children are covered before departure. She also emphasized the need for enhanced intra-campaign monitoring cluster quality and called for stringent coverage among nomadic populations to meet campaign goals.

The meeting included briefings from Punjab Anti-Polio Program Head Rana Adeel Tasawwar, Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and Director IRMNCH Dr. Muhammad Khalil, with all district CEOs participating online.

