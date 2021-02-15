Secretary stresses research for viable solutions to farm sector issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture Secretary Abdul Raheem Soomro has urged agricultural scientists to come up with viable solutions and develop a strong liaison with the government, management and farming community to uplift the agriculture sector and address the issues of food security.

He called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and met the deans and directors at meeting room here on Monday. Abdul Raheem Soomro said that the agriculture sector was in the grip of the different challenges including low productivity, water issues, lack of mechanization, seed issues and others.

He said that the tangible research works being carried out in our universities must be translated into the goods and service. He said that agriculture sector was contributing 19 percent to the Gross Domestic Product. He said that a strong liaison among all agriculture and research institutions of the country should be developed in order to combat agricultural issues. He said that we have to boost up the per acre productivity in the situation where population was increasing and agriculture land was decreasing.

He also lauded the efforts of the UAF for the combating the agricultural issues and giving out-of-the-box solution.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that climate changes, post-harvest losses and a lack of mechanization were hurdles to get benefit from our potential. He said that the agricultural fertile land was being converted into residential colonies that trend must be curtailed. He said that UAF was taking all possible measures to enhance the productivity and strengthen the agriculture sector which is a backbone of our economy.

Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that the University was running the research projects worth more than Rs 2 billion. He said that the university was making all possible measures to develop the demand driven research work especially to the address the problems of the agriculture sector. He said that we are ranked in top 100 universities of the globe in the agriculture sciences. Sindh Agriculture Research Director General Noor Muhammad, Sindh Agriculture Extension Director General Hidayattullah, Deputy Project Director Agriculture Extension Department Sindh Aftab Ahmed, UAF Dean Agriculture Dr Javed Akahr, UAF Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Aslam Mirza, UAF Chief Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Director Farms Dr Muhammad Tahir and other notables attended the meeting.