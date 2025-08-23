Open Menu

Secretary Suspends Principal During Surprise Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) In line with Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat's mission to transform government schools into quality institutions, Secretary Education Khalid Nazir conducted a surprise visit to several government schools in Sargodha.

During the inspection, Secretary Nazir reviewed the availability of basic facilities and directed officers to address deficiencies on the spot. One of the key visits included the Promotion of Education High School Sargodha, where serious lapses in school management were observed.

The school was found to have poor cleanliness standards, and both the guard and duty messenger were absent from their posts.

Taking immediate action, Secretary Khalid Nazir ordered the suspension of the school’s principal, Uzma Ibrahim, and directed her to report to the Schools Department without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Nazir reiterated that, as per the directives of the Minister of Education, improving the quality of education and overall arrangements in schools remains a top priority. He emphasized that no negligence or laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

