Secretary To Equip Students With Technical Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education South Punjab, Muhammad Altaf Baloch, said on Saturday that the youth were the future of the country and ordered effective measures to equip them with education as well as technical education.

He expressed these views during surprise visit to Government Post Graduate College Bahawalnagar on Saturday. Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch reviewed the ongoing educational and development projects in the college and inspected the newly constructed BS block.

On this occasion, Director Colleges Bahawalpur division Prof. Ibrahim Bhatti and Principal Post Graduate College Prof. Younis Ali gave briefing to the Secretary about the construction of Iftikhar wall in the college, group discussion, promotion of literature and other curricular and co-curricular activities.

Mr Baloch directed to ensure classes in the newly constructed BS block of the college as soon as possible.

He said technical education courses for students would be conducted under summer skill camp into TEVTA institutions as per market demand during summer vacations under the directions of Punjab government.

He ordered to ensure full participation of students in these courses so that they get better employment in the coming days. Secretary Higher Education South Punjab directed the principal to further improve the sanitation and drinking water supply system in the college.

