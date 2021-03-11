UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary To Evolve Strategy To Contain Jungles Wood Theft

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Secretary to evolve strategy to contain jungles wood theft

Punjab Forest Secretary Sibtain Khan has called Secretary Forest South Punjab on March 12 at provincial headquarters to discuss issues pertaining to wide scale damages occurring in jungles

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Forest Secretary Sibtain Khan has called Secretary Forest South Punjab on March 12 at provincial headquarters to discuss issues pertaining to wide scale damages occurring in jungles.

Sources privy to the department said Thursday that Sebtain Khan wanted to address multiple nature and kind of complaints held by people, especially against backdrop of recent fire broke out out in Lashari Walla jungle here since yesterday.

He wanted to chalk out concrete strategy to control theft of jungles wood and protect forest land from occupation of lands mafia.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab March From

Recent Stories

Forests Deptt to plant over 2.2 million saplings u ..

1 minute ago

DRAP approves clinical trial of country's first in ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary KP inaugurates first Shaheed Ali S ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says No Joint Russia-Turkey-Qatar Patrols P ..

1 minute ago

Poland files complaint over EU rule of law budget ..

6 minutes ago

WHO Africa Director Hails COVAX as 14.8Mln Vaccine ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.