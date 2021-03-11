Secretary to evolve strategy to contain jungles wood theft

Punjab Forest Secretary Sibtain Khan has called Secretary Forest South Punjab on March 12 at provincial headquarters to discuss issues pertaining to wide scale damages occurring in jungles

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Forest Secretary Sibtain Khan has called Secretary Forest South Punjab on March 12 at provincial headquarters to discuss issues pertaining to wide scale damages occurring in jungles.

Sources privy to the department said Thursday that Sebtain Khan wanted to address multiple nature and kind of complaints held by people, especially against backdrop of recent fire broke out out in Lashari Walla jungle here since yesterday.

He wanted to chalk out concrete strategy to control theft of jungles wood and protect forest land from occupation of lands mafia.