Secretary Tourism reviews arrangements finalized for snowfall season in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Tourism Department Punjab, Secretary, Asiya Gul has reviewed the arrangements finalized to facilitate the tourists in Murree during the snowfall season.

According to a Commissioner's Office spokesman, the meeting also discussed the responsibilities being fulfilled by all the departments and the preparations finalized to deal with any emergency during heavy rains and snowfall.

The meeting decided that the clearance of the roads would be the responsibility of the Highway Department while the Murree Expressway would be cleared by National Highway Authority.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would clean the streets of the town. The Forest Department would be responsible for cutting and removing the trees falling due to heavy snowfall. Motorway police would perform traffic management duties on the Expressway.

Similarly, the traffic management and parking on all the city roads would be the responsibility of the Traffic Police.

The meeting said that Murree district administration would make all-out efforts to protect the tourists from the agents, hotels and wheel chain mafia and also ensure availability of clean and healthy food, effective communication and other facilities.

The Secretary was informed that a central control room and 13 facilitation centers had been established for the convenience of the tourists.

30 CCTV cameras had also been installed to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of different areas.

Secretary Tourism ordered the authorities concerned to focus on the removal of snow and traffic managements during snowfall.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan said that the entry into Murree was being regulated and maximum 8,000 vehicles were being allowed entry.

The Commissioner informed the secretary that the authorities concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

All the departments concerned had been directed to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while implementing the Murree emergency plan, the Commissioner added.

The Commissioner said that a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency can contact the control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points for tourist assistance and emergency response.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists.

The Commissioner instructed the authorities concerned to cooperate with the teams of Rescue-1122. The Health Department should also ensure the best possible medical facilities for the tourists, he added.

/395