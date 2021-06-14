Secretary Tourism visits TDCP office, ITHM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday visited the office of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and interacted with the officers.

According to official sources here, TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar briefed the secretary about the department and apprised him about various projects.

Secretary was also briefed about the financial matters of the department.

Mushtaq Ahmad expressed satisfaction over the performance of the TDCP and directed the MD to further improve working of different sections of the department.

During the visit to (ITHM) Secretary was briefed about various ongoing and upcoming courses of the institute.