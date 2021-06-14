UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Tourism Visits TDCP Office, ITHM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:01 PM

Secretary Tourism visits TDCP office, ITHM

Punjab Tourism Secretary Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday visited the office of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and interacted with the officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday visited the office of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and interacted with the officers.

According to official sources here, TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar briefed the secretary about the department and apprised him about various projects.

Secretary was also briefed about the financial matters of the department.

Mushtaq Ahmad expressed satisfaction over the performance of the TDCP and directed the MD to further improve working of different sections of the department.

During the visit to (ITHM) Secretary was briefed about various ongoing and upcoming courses of the institute.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel Visit

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

40 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

40 minutes ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA ..

8 minutes ago

5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: US ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 5,000 mln for livestock a ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.