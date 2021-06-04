Secretary Tourism visits Wah gardens

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmad on Thursday visited Wah gardens and inspected various areas of the gardens.

According to official sources here, the incharge of Wah gardens briefed the secretary about the projects related to revival of the gardens.

The Secretary directed the relevant authorities to ensure availability of cold water at different points in the garden.

He said, "Wah gardens is the biggest source of recreation for the people of the area, so all possible facilities would be provided in the gardens."He further said that citizens should show responsible attitude and must take care of the beauty of historical garden.