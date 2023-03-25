UrduPoint.com

Secretary Trade Asks Sugar, Oil Mills To Set Up Their Stalls In Bachat Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Secretary of Trade and Industry Abdul Rasheed Solangi has asked the owners of sugar and oil mills to set up their stalls in the bachat bazaars which the provincial government will open in all the big and small towns in the province.

Chairing a meeting in the Shahbaz Building here on Saturday, attended by the owners and managers of the sugar and oil mills located in Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas divisions, he asked them to sell their products at lower rates.

He emphasized that as Muslims it was their moral duty to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The representatives of the mills assured the Secretary of their cooperation with the government.

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Farrukh Shahzad Qureshi, Additional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Subhash Chand, Deputy Secretary Industries and Trade Shafqat Ali Abro and other officers also attended the meeting.

