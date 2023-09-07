Open Menu

Secretary Transport Chairs Meeting, Discusses Smog, Other Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Secretary transport chairs meeting, discusses smog, other issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Provincial Secretary Transport Ahmed Javaid Qazi chaired a meeting on Thursday and discussed proactive measures regarding smog.

The matters related to cooperation with the World Bank under the Punjab Green Development Programme were also discussed during the meeting .The meeting reviewed progress on strategy formulated for the eco-friendly induction businesses programme.

Addressing the meeting, the transport secretary briefed about introducing environment friendly buses across the province.

He said: "We are committed to shifting the transport system to green energy for reducing pollution and enhancing public convenience." He said that an awareness campaign would be launched for promoting the use of electric vehicles.

Representatives from the World Bank, Christopher, Additional Transport Secretary Nadia Shafiq, Secretary Punjab Transport Authority Faisal Mangat, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Faiz Ahmed, and Director of Planning Unit, Wasim Akram, attended the meeting.

