Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa views transport system in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ziaul Haq on Monday visited main bus terminals at Peshawar Chowk and other bus terminals in Kohat.

On this occasion, he was given briefing regarding overcharging of extra passengers in buses, road permits and high fares of buses.

He appealed to the general public to report immediately in case they face any problem regarding these issues.

During his visit, high officials of the district administration and Regional Transport Authority were also present.

APP/arq/