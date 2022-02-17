UrduPoint.com

Secretary Transport Visits OLMT To Review Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Secretary transport visits OLMT to review facilities

Secretary Transport Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir Thursday visited Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Dera Gujran Station to review the facilities, being provided to the commuters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Transport Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir Thursday visited Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Dera Gujran Station to review the facilities, being provided to the commuters.

Expressing concerns over sanitation arrangements at the OLMT, he ordered for awarding cleaning contract to another company.

Secretary Punjab Masstransit Authority Nabila Javed, General Manager (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah, representatives of Chinese contractors and officers of relevant departments were also present.

The delegation was briefed about the working while the transport secretary inspected various sections of the train. The secretary also reviewed anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and asked passengers about the facilities.

Later, the delegation took a ride from Dera Gujran station to Anarkali station in the train. Secretary Rai Manzoor also inspected Lakshmi Chowk station to review the facilities being provided to passengers.

The travellers expressed their satisfaction over provision of modern transport facilities.

The secretary also ordered the officials concerned to devise a business plan for the Orange Line stations to increase revenue.

Speaking with the passengers at Anarkali station, the secretary said that the OLMT was the first transport project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as the project was a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.

The OLMT was a eco-friendly transport project which has reduced traffic congestion and was gradually reducing environmental pollution. He said the transport department was pursuing the agenda of providing quality transport facilities to people. With the completion of the Orange Line Train project, the citizens of Lahore have been provided with a world-class eco-friendly transport facility, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab China Company Metro Traffic Orange Nasir From

Recent Stories

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Read ..

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - M ..

7 seconds ago
 Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes o ..

Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes of LNG in 2021 - Novatek

9 seconds ago
 US Demands to Withdraw Russian Troops From Russian ..

US Demands to Withdraw Russian Troops From Russian Regions Unacceptable - Foreig ..

10 seconds ago
 EU Leaders' Meetings With Putin 'Useful' - Lithuan ..

EU Leaders' Meetings With Putin 'Useful' - Lithuanian President

12 seconds ago
 Reports of Shelling in Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

Reports of Shelling in Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

14 seconds ago
 CM accords approval to hold horse and cattle show

CM accords approval to hold horse and cattle show

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>