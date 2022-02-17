Secretary transport visits OLMT to review facilities

Secretary Transport Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir Thursday visited Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Dera Gujran Station to review the facilities, being provided to the commuters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Transport Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir Thursday visited Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Dera Gujran Station to review the facilities, being provided to the commuters.

Expressing concerns over sanitation arrangements at the OLMT, he ordered for awarding cleaning contract to another company.

Secretary Punjab Masstransit Authority Nabila Javed, General Manager (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah, representatives of Chinese contractors and officers of relevant departments were also present.

The delegation was briefed about the working while the transport secretary inspected various sections of the train. The secretary also reviewed anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and asked passengers about the facilities.

Later, the delegation took a ride from Dera Gujran station to Anarkali station in the train. Secretary Rai Manzoor also inspected Lakshmi Chowk station to review the facilities being provided to passengers.

The travellers expressed their satisfaction over provision of modern transport facilities.

The secretary also ordered the officials concerned to devise a business plan for the Orange Line stations to increase revenue.

Speaking with the passengers at Anarkali station, the secretary said that the OLMT was the first transport project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as the project was a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.

The OLMT was a eco-friendly transport project which has reduced traffic congestion and was gradually reducing environmental pollution. He said the transport department was pursuing the agenda of providing quality transport facilities to people. With the completion of the Orange Line Train project, the citizens of Lahore have been provided with a world-class eco-friendly transport facility, he added.