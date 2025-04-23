Secretary Transport visits proposed site for construction of local Bus Stand

Secretary Transport Department Hayat Kakar on Wednesday visited the proposed site for the construction of Local Bus Stand at Saryab Road near Saryab Fly-over

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Secretary Transport Department Hayat Kakar on Wednesday visited the proposed site for the construction of Local Bus Stand at Saryab Road near Saryab Fly-over.

Secretary RTA Quetta Division and concerned C&W Department team were also present on site. XEN and his team gave a detailed on-site briefing.

Secretary Transport directed the Communication and Works (C&W) team to prepare detailed design while following the specifications mention in the orders of High Court of Balochistan dated 27 March 2025.

He said that once the detailed design is completed, C&W would proceed further for the preparation of PC-I so that the project is approved and may be included in the new PSDP.