Secretary visits Agriculture Research Institute

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Secretary Agriculture & Cooperatives Department Mr. Noor Ahmed Pirkani on Monday visited the Agriculture Research Institute Sariab , Quetta, and inaugurated its newly launched scientific journal.

The Secretary was briefed on the various fruit nurseries being cultivated.

The nursery boasts both local and exotic varieties, which will be distributed to the farming community at concessional rates starting in March.

This initiative aims to boost local fruit production by providing farmers with access to high-quality planting material.

He also visited the olive nursery , Saffron Field, and Soil & Water Testing Laboratory. After hearing various concerns from agricultural scientists, he assured them that these issues would be addressed promptly.

He also issued directives to relevant directors to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of agricultural research.

Director General Agriculture Research, Mr. Abdul Raoof Kakar, briefed the Secretary on the importance of the research conducted at the institute.

The Secretary also witnessed an innovative device developed by an employee of the Directorate of Agribusiness.

This unique machine performs dual functions: incubating eggs to raise chicks and nurturing plant nurseries from seed in a controlled environment.

The Secretary met with the institute's directors and emphasized the vital role of agriculture in the national economy.

He urged scientists to dedicate themselves to addressing the challenges of modern agricultural practices.

"Agriculture is the backbone of our country's economy," the Secretary stated. "Therefore, I urge all scientists to work hard and devote their best efforts to address the challenges of modern agricultural practices." He stressed that research should be grounded in the practical problems being faced by farmers.

A highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Agriculture Research Scientific Journal, recently launched by the Directorate General of Agriculture Research. This journal will provide insights into the latest agricultural research to both local and international communities, featuring cutting-edge research papers.

The Secretary emphasized the journal's potential to disseminate valuable knowledge and promote collaboration in the field.