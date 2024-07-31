Open Menu

Secretary Visits Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab Ali Jan Khan paid a surprise visit to the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot on Wednesday

He met patients under treatment at trauma centre and medical wards and inquired about the medical facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and MS Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab also visited the Nursing school.

He reviewed the revamping plan of the hospital and ordered to complete the remaining work in revamping and ensuring quality.

He directed the local authorities of the building department to ensure completion of the revamping project of Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital within the stipulated timeline.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain, while briefing the secretary, said that according to the instructions of the CM Punjab, he is regularly inspecting the ongoing construction work on the revamping project of Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital.

