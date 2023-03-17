UrduPoint.com

Secretary Visits Dairy Farm, Milk Collection Centre In Sahiwal Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar on Thursday visited a private dairy farm, milk collection centre and departmental offices in Sahiwal division.

According to official sources here, the secretary said that purpose of visiting private sector was to promote public private partnership and modern dairy farming.

He said that financial prosperity of cattle breeders was possible through improving service delivery.

Research Director General, Production Director General and other officers accompanied the secretary.

