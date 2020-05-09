Secretary visits Ehsaas Kifalat, Wheat procurement centers

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment Punjab Zahid Hussain on Saturday visited wheat procurement centers, Ehsaas Kifalat centers and inspected anti dengue drive in the district.

He inquired about the steps and arrangements taken regarding the procurement of wheat, coronavirus, and dengue, Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, anti locust drive and relief plan during his visit at government comprehensive high school Mianwali along with DC Omar Shar Chattah.

Briefing the secretary, the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that coronavirus was completely controlled in the district adding that out of total 20 corona patients 19 have been recovered and returned home while no case of COVID-19 was reported after April 14.

DC said that three coronavirus patients were shifted to the DHQ hospital Minawali from Expo Center Lahore, he said and added that district administration was implementing all the precautionary, safety steps and lockdown in the district.

Deputy Commissioner told that 2, 00,000 sacks of wheat have been purchased out of the total target of 7, 27,000 from the district.

With reference to anti-locust drive DC further briefed that teams consisted of 104 people were busy in special surveillance and combat operation since February 2020 in various parts of the district. He has also told about the Punjab Relief Local Plan, price checking mechanism and on Ehsaas Kifalat Program.

Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain had appreciated the endeavors and said that it was the time to remain more vigilant after lockdown.



