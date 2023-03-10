Secretary visits E&T office Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar on Friday visited the E&T office Sargodha.

He inspected various branches of the department and met with people.

The secretary also visited Trust plaza, Laari Adda, Qainchi Mor, Awan Colony to view sealed properties here.

On this occasion, he said after having authority the department would be able to seal commercial shops, plazas, markets, houses and non-tax-paid buildings.

Excise and Taxation officers Javed Iqbal and Rao Iftikhar briefed thesecretary about recovery from defaulters during the last eight months.