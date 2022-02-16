UrduPoint.com

Secretary Visits Excise Office Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Secretary visits Excise Office Swat

Secretary Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Iqbal Haider Wednesday visited Excise Office District Swat and directed issuance of pending number plates to owners of motorcycles and cars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Iqbal Haider Wednesday visited Excise Office District Swat and directed issuance of pending number plates to owners of motorcycles and cars.

He also visited various sections of the office and apprised himself about administrative matters and recovery related matters.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed to further improve productivity of the office and to timely dispose pending cases.

He directed issuance of pending number plates to owners besides devising a proper plan and making efforts to achieve the recovery targets.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

40 minutes ago
 7 more arrested in Tulamba lynching case

7 more arrested in Tulamba lynching case

40 seconds ago
 Tour De Khyber, Tirah Valley from Feb 21: Nisar Ah ..

Tour De Khyber, Tirah Valley from Feb 21: Nisar Ahmad

43 seconds ago
 IPL's Kolkata appoint Shreyas Iyer captain

IPL's Kolkata appoint Shreyas Iyer captain

44 seconds ago
 24 shopkeepers arrested for encroachments

24 shopkeepers arrested for encroachments

46 seconds ago
 Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>