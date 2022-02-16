Secretary visits Excise Office Swat

Secretary Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Iqbal Haider Wednesday visited Excise Office District Swat and directed issuance of pending number plates to owners of motorcycles and cars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Iqbal Haider Wednesday visited Excise Office District Swat and directed issuance of pending number plates to owners of motorcycles and cars.

He also visited various sections of the office and apprised himself about administrative matters and recovery related matters.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed to further improve productivity of the office and to timely dispose pending cases.

He directed issuance of pending number plates to owners besides devising a proper plan and making efforts to achieve the recovery targets.