Secretary Visits Eye Hospital Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Saturday visited Helper Eye Hospital, Quetta to inspect the standard of health facilities in the government-run eye hospital.
DG Health Dr. Farooq, Head of Department of Ophthalmology Dr. Shams Bazai, Section Officer Tahur Khan, doctors and other medical staff were present during the visit.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Hafeezur Rahman Muhammad Shahi gave a detailed briefing about the working and performance of the hospital.
The Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on the occasion called upon the doctors to improve the treatment facilities.
“Proposals for purchase of modern machinery for ophthalmology diagnosis will be presented in the next budget,” he said, adding that If modern ophthalmology facilities are available in the Helper Eye Hospital, referral cases can be addressed more effectively.
He said that solving the problems of Helper Eye Hospital will make it an ideal institute for the treatment of eye diseases in Balochistan.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qul Khawani of PEMRA Chairman's deceased brother on Sunday3 minutes ago
-
No country gives media access to those involved in serious crimes: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
Minister urges cultural, archaeological awareness for future generations13 minutes ago
-
ECP monitoring teams enforce code of conduct with notices, fines13 minutes ago
-
Punjab police get APC vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Monitoring Teams continue action over violations23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China stood together to safeguard common interests: Sun Weidong33 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences project43 minutes ago
-
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!59 minutes ago
-
CM meets differently-abled persons at tea hotel1 hour ago
-
CM inspects robotic stalls of students at Crescent School Shadman1 hour ago
-
PML-N to provide relief to people after winning polls: Maryam1 hour ago