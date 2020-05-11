Secretary visits factories, inspects corona protective measures

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Monday visited various factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and inspected preventive measures for coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Monday visited various factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and inspected preventive measures for coronavirus.

He visited Rakaposhi Pharma, Hamdard Laboratories, Mohsin Match, Royal PVC, Old Labour Colony and Mushraf Labour Colony where he inspected different sections of these factories and evaluated steps being taken to contain coronavirus spread.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures, he directed factory administrations to ensure proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) including social distancing.

The secretary also directed to provide sanitizing material and protective masks to workers and display needed protective procedure on prominent places for workers to understand.

He said adopting precautionary measures was vital to prevent further spreading of corona pandemic.