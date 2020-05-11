UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Visits Factories, Inspects Corona Protective Measures

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Secretary visits factories, inspects corona protective measures

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Monday visited various factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and inspected preventive measures for coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Monday visited various factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and inspected preventive measures for coronavirus.

He visited Rakaposhi Pharma, Hamdard Laboratories, Mohsin Match, Royal PVC, Old Labour Colony and Mushraf Labour Colony where he inspected different sections of these factories and evaluated steps being taken to contain coronavirus spread.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures, he directed factory administrations to ensure proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) including social distancing.

The secretary also directed to provide sanitizing material and protective masks to workers and display needed protective procedure on prominent places for workers to understand.

He said adopting precautionary measures was vital to prevent further spreading of corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Usman Dar calls on Prime Minister, present report ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Fatality Rate Highest Among Low-Skilled M ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Having Serious Financial Impact ..

2 minutes ago

Top aide to DR Congo president goes on trial for c ..

2 minutes ago

Diamer Bhasha Dam project ready for commencement o ..

11 minutes ago

Secretary P&S education visits Hayatabad Industria ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.