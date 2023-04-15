UrduPoint.com

Secretary Visits Faisalabad To Check Distribution Of Free Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Secretary visits Faisalabad to check distribution of free flour

Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed has visited Faisalabad here on Saturday to check distribution of free flour in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed has visited Faisalabad here on Saturday to check distribution of free flour in the district.

He went distribution centers of Kaleem Shaheed Park, Faizan-e-Madina Susan Road and Tehsil Jaranwala and observed the process of checking identity card eligibility of men and women at the verification counters for getting flour bags.� He immediately redressed some of complaints raised by female beneficiaries on the spot and said that the citizens would be facilitated with speedy delivery of flour bags.

� In this regard, the efforts of the district administration were commendable; he said and appreciated the facility of tents and fans for visitors.

�Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that process of free flour distribution had been going on for the last 24 days smoothly.

He said that fans and shade were arranged at each distribution center due to increase in weather temperature. He added that free flour distribution had entered into the last day and the arrangements would be kept vigilant till the closing of this drive.

Each family was provided three flour bags of 10 kg weight each after checking eligibility. �Later, the secretary went to Jaranwala while Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Road Jaranwala Women Family Government Weight Flour

Recent Stories

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:A ..

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister o ..

4 minutes ago
 Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in O ..

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles parami ..

Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles paramilitaries

4 minutes ago
 UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudan ..

UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudanese forces

5 minutes ago
 Chinese football fans out in force for Super Leagu ..

Chinese football fans out in force for Super League return

5 minutes ago
 ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdu ..

Ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor dies in road acciden ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.