Secretary visits Faisalabad to check distribution of free flour

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed has visited Faisalabad here on Saturday to check distribution of free flour in the district.

He went distribution centers of Kaleem Shaheed Park, Faizan-e-Madina Susan Road and Tehsil Jaranwala and observed the process of checking identity card eligibility of men and women at the verification counters for getting flour bags.� He immediately redressed some of complaints raised by female beneficiaries on the spot and said that the citizens would be facilitated with speedy delivery of flour bags.

� In this regard, the efforts of the district administration were commendable; he said and appreciated the facility of tents and fans for visitors.

�Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that process of free flour distribution had been going on for the last 24 days smoothly.

He said that fans and shade were arranged at each distribution center due to increase in weather temperature. He added that free flour distribution had entered into the last day and the arrangements would be kept vigilant till the closing of this drive.

Each family was provided three flour bags of 10 kg weight each after checking eligibility. �Later, the secretary went to Jaranwala while Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair and other officers were also present.