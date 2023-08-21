Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari visited Christian localities including Churches in tehsil Jaranwala, expressed solidarity with Christian brethren and strongly condemned the violent incidents

Talking on the occasion, he said that the promotion of religious harmony is top priority of the government and he termed the Jaranwala tragedy, a well-thought-out conspiracy.

He said that the motives behind-the-scenes would definitely be exposed. He said that measures were being taken for promotion of inter-religion harmony, mutual tolerance and elimination of extremism.

He said that the inter-faith harmony council will be activated on a regular basis at the provincial level.

The promotion of inter-faith harmony will be made a special topic in the Friday sermons, he said. The conferences, seminars and symposiums will be organized in mosques and madrasas. Religious leaders will make joint visits to places of worship of different religions, he added.

He said that a 'Center of Excellence for Religious Harmony' will be constituted at the provincial level.

The Secretary Auqaf also visited relief camps where he was briefed about the current situation, arrangements and facilities being provided to victim families by the district administration.