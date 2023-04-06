Secretary visits Livestock Services and Training Centre

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar on Thursday visited the Livestock Services and Training Centre and reviewed its various sections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar on Thursday visited the Livestock Services and Training Centre and reviewed its various sections.

Livestock Training Centre Principal briefed the secretary about the working of the centre.

The Secretary said that best facilities of teaching and practical exercises should be ensured at the training centre.

He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing diploma courses in the centre.

Muhammad Masood Anwar said that courses should be introduced in accordance with the market demands of manpower.

Additional and Deputy Secretary Technical, Livestock Training Centre Director accompanied the secretary during the visit.