Secretary visits Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to inspect COVID-19 facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Zahid Saleem Gondal on Wednesday visited the Corona Management Center at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inquired about facilities being provided to the patients.

According to a handout issued here,the secretary said that prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the administration was working day and night to avoid the spread of the infection.

Gondal interacted with COVID-19 -affected patients having positive results and asked about treatment and other facilities provided to them at the RIU. Majority of them expressed satisfaction over the treatment and medical care provided to the patients.

He said that Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the coronavirus patients.

The secretary appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of the patients , adding special arrangements had also been made for the security of medical teams and related staff at the centers.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq ,Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Maleha Jamal were also accompanied the secretary during his visit.