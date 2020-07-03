Secretary visits RIU to inspect COVID-19 facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Evacuee Secretary Punjab Irshad Ahmed on Friday visited the Corona Management Center at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) and asked about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here,the Secretary said that prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the administration was working day and night to control the spread of the infection.

Irshad interacted with COVID-19 -affected patients and asked about treatment and other facilities provided to them at the RIU.

He said that Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the coronavirus patients and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq and Medical Superintendent RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the Secretary about the facilities being provided to the people at the center.