Secretary visits Sasta Bazaar in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary of Industry Commerce Hafiz Abdul Majid on Friday said provincial government led by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was striving to provide all basic facilities including education, health and supply of clean water in remote areas of province.

He expressed these views while visiting Sasta Bazaar in Turbat where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai briefed the Secretary about amenities of established Sasta Bazaar.

The DC said the Sasta Bazaar was organized in the area in order to provide daily use items at affordable price to common people of the area, saying that such measures would also help to discourage artificial inflation in the area.

He said difficulties of poor people would be solved from setting of Sasta Bazaar regarding hike price of edible items in the area and added that efforts were underway to get rid to people from inflation.

Industries & Commerce Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid said that it was a great initiative to set up a cheap market for the people and provide relief to the poor people in the area.

The Secretary also appreciated efforts of Deputy Commissioner Turbat Major (R) Muhammad Ilyas Kabazi along with his team for establishing of Sasta Bazaar.