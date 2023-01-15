Secretary visits THQ Hospital, issues show-cause to absent MO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad on Sunday visited Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Khurarianwala and issued show-cause notice to absent Medical Officer (MO) of the hospital.

The health secretary visited various wards of the hospital and inspected its medicine store.

He found MO Dr Ali absent from duty without informing the department or getting any casual leave. Therefore, the secretary expressed dismay over absence of the medical officer and issued him a show-cause notice.

The health secretary also reviewed development project and directed special secretary development to get early up-gradation of PC-IV and SNE of the hospital.

He said that the government was spending huge money to provide quality health facilities to the masses and in this connection surprise visits to various health centres and hospitals would continue to improve the performance of doctors and paramedics.