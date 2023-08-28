Open Menu

Secretary Visits To Police Command And Control Centre

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional secretary Health Shahid Abbas Joyia visited Police Command and Control Centre to review facilities being provided to common citizens.

He priased uninterrupted delivery of justice extended to the people at the center.

Establishment of command and control center was certainly a commendable initiative of IG Punjab, he said.

He said facility of call 15 and maximum use of Punjab police applications was surely positive side of the police.

It projects the real difference between traditional followed by the modern policing, he termed.

He offered maximum help and support on part of the health department to boost efficiency of the Command and Control Center.

