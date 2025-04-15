Secretary visits under-construction Agri Mall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited the under-construction Model Agri Mall on Risala No. 5.

He said that the quality of the construction work should be maintained at all times and the project should be completed as per the stipulated timeline. He said that with the construction of Agri Mall, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals and other facilities will be available to farmers under one roof.

S.E Building Amanat Ali gave a detailed briefing regarding the construction work. The Secretary Agriculture said that the Punjab government is taking several steps for the development of farmers and the agricultural sector and the construction of Agri Mall is also a link in this chain.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the work of leveling the interior and exterior of the Agri Mall building should be done in the best possible manner. He added that the internal and external roads of the Agri Mall should also be made smooth and beautiful. He also checked the leveling and quality of various parts of the under-construction building.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and officers of the Agriculture Department were also with him.