Open Menu

Secretary Visits Under-construction Agri Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Secretary visits under-construction Agri Mall

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited the under-construction Model Agri Mall on Risala No. 5.

He said that the quality of the construction work should be maintained at all times and the project should be completed as per the stipulated timeline. He said that with the construction of Agri Mall, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals and other facilities will be available to farmers under one roof.

S.E Building Amanat Ali gave a detailed briefing regarding the construction work. The Secretary Agriculture said that the Punjab government is taking several steps for the development of farmers and the agricultural sector and the construction of Agri Mall is also a link in this chain.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the work of leveling the interior and exterior of the Agri Mall building should be done in the best possible manner. He added that the internal and external roads of the Agri Mall should also be made smooth and beautiful. He also checked the leveling and quality of various parts of the under-construction building.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and officers of the Agriculture Department were also with him.

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

3 hours ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

3 hours ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

4 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

4 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

4 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

6 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

6 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

6 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

6 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan