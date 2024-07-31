Secretary visits various routes, inspected public transport in Sheikhupura

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan, Secretary Transport Authority Hina Rehman on Wednesday visited various routes and inspected goods and public transport

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan, Secretary Transport Authority Hina Rehman on Wednesday visited various routes and inspected goods and public transport.

During the visit, Secretary Hina Rehman checked the implementation of the official rent certificate on the buses and wagons and also checked the route permits and fitness certificates of the vehicles.

During the inspection of 61 vehicles, 19 vehicles were impounded and 9 vehicles were given challans, while a total fine of more than 38,000 rupees was imposed.

