Secretary Visits Various Routes, Inspected Public Transport In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan, Secretary Transport Authority Hina Rehman on Wednesday visited various routes and inspected goods and public transport

During the visit, Secretary Hina Rehman checked the implementation of the official rent certificate on the buses and wagons and also checked the route permits and fitness certificates of the vehicles.

During the inspection of 61 vehicles, 19 vehicles were impounded and 9 vehicles were given challans, while a total fine of more than 38,000 rupees was imposed.

