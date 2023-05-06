Secretary visits wheat center, express dismay over lethargic attitude of staff

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad visited Wheat Procurement Center Sammundri here on Saturday and expressed dismay over lethargic attitude of center staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad visited Wheat Procurement Center Sammundri here on Saturday and expressed dismay over lethargic attitude of center staff.

The secretary all of sudden reached at the wheat center and inspected the procurement process. He interacted the farmers present at the center and inquired from them about the distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) and purchase of wheat.

The secretary also checked record of the center and reviewed the achieved target. He expressed displeasure over laziness and lethargy of the center staff and warned that they should accelerate their efforts to accomplish the revised target of wheat procurement drive, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha and District food Controller Waqar Yousuf were also present.