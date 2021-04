Secretary visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan bazaar

Secretary Cooperative Punjab Ahmad Raza Sarwar with Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Numan on Tuesday reviewed arrangements at wheat procurement centre and Ramazan Bazaar Layyah

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Cooperative Punjab Ahmad Raza Sarwar with Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Numan on Tuesday reviewed arrangements at wheat procurement centre and Ramazan Bazaar Layyah.

The DC briefed the secretary about arrangements for storage of wheat in the centers.

Later, Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar visited Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed quality and prices of daily use items.