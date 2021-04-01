UrduPoint.com
Secretary Vows To Promote Transparency In LG Institutes Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:04 PM

Secretary vows to promote transparency in LG institutes of Sindh

Sindh Secretary for local government, housing and town planning Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Thursday said the provincial government wanted to promote public convenience and transparency in all the institutions affiliated with the local government department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Sindh Secretary for local government, housing and town planning Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Thursday said the provincial government wanted to promote public convenience and transparency in all the institutions affiliated with the local government department.

While referring to the changes taking place in the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) here, the secretary said the recent developments in SBCA were aimed at transfer of powers to the grass root level and their effective use for ensuring public welfare.

He vowed to eradicate bogus and outdated traditions from all institutions affiliated to Sindh Local Government Department and said that the culture of nepotism and corruption will not be allowed, in any case, to flourish.

The creation of new posts in the SBCA and the appointment of officers up to the level of Union Council was a clear indication that the provincial government wants to promote convenience and dedication as well as promotion of transparency and honesty.

The secretary said that all the local government administration was active and committed to solve the problems of the people of the province.

Sindh Province has always strived to start landmark initiatives either it was digitization of all the LG records, process of scientifically based birth registration record with accuracy, or the method of sterilization of stray dogs as per international standards, he said claiming that, government of Sindh has proved its effectiveness and efficiency.

He vowed that all the LG institutions of the province would be brought up to international standards gradually and the mission of providing safe and peaceful environment to the people of the province will be accomplished successfully.

More Stories From Pakistan

