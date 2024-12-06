Open Menu

Secretary Wants Layyah Forests Cleared Of Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Acknowledging the constructive role forests can play in the national economy and addressing environmental hazards, Special Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, Rana Rizwan Qadeer, ordered officials to remove all anomalies and pendency relating to forests in Layyah to harness maximum benefits.

During his visit to district Layyah on Friday, the special secretary chaired a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidar and ordered that all the pending cases relating Layyah forests should meet their logical end and targets regarding extensive plantation should be met at all cost at the earliest.

Deputy secretary forests Tariq Mahmood Sinawan, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameera Baidar, ADCR Shahid Malik, DFO Iftikhar Ahmad and other officials were present.

Rana Rizwan Qadeer ordered proactive measures to plug chances of timber theft and those involved in this crime should face stricter legal action. He said that encroachment be removed from the forests and cases regarding illegal occupation of forest land be pursued as per the standard procedure. He said it was vital to create awareness among people about the importance of forests and the role they play in improving the national economy and reducing environmental pollution.

He ordered developing Miyawaki forests in urban areas of Layyah and launching a plantation drive across the district.

