Secretary Warns Action Against Illegal Transports Terminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Secretary warns action against illegal transports terminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Good Governance District Swat Saifullah Khan Tuesday warned strict action against those who were operating illegal transport terminals and service in Mingora city.

He issued these directives while talking to media at his office, adding that different teams were being constituted to initiate phase wise actions to eliminate illegal transport stands across the city.

These teams would remove all the illegal transport stands by taking legal actions against mafia, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

