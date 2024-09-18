Open Menu

Secretary Wildlife Declares 1400 Hectares Of Katakani As Game Reserve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Secretary Wildlife declares 1400 hectares of Katakani as game reserve

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Wildlife, Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Shahid Zaman has announced that 1400 Hectares of Katakani area in Kohat district will be declared as a game reserve where trophy hunting shares and other permits will go to the local community.

This will benefit the people and special species of wildlife will also get protection, he added.

He made this announcement on the eve of his field visit to the Forest Knowledge Park Katakani and Koteri Marchongi area here on Wednesday along with the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali and DG PFI Khalid Ilyas.

He on this occasion was informed that the area is suitable for various species of wildlife like black partridge, gray partridge, and See See partridge.

The secretary wildlife directed the authorities concerned to bring animals like black buck and chinkara under the district administration for trophy hunting.This will not only benefit the local people but also help reintroduction of the wild species, he concluded.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Kohat

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

4 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

8 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan