Secretary Wildlife declares 1400 hectares of Katakani as game reserve

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Wildlife, Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Shahid Zaman has announced that 1400 Hectares of Katakani area in Kohat district will be declared as a game reserve where trophy hunting shares and other permits will go to the local community.

This will benefit the people and special species of wildlife will also get protection, he added.

He made this announcement on the eve of his field visit to the Forest Knowledge Park Katakani and Koteri Marchongi area here on Wednesday along with the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali and DG PFI Khalid Ilyas.

He on this occasion was informed that the area is suitable for various species of wildlife like black partridge, gray partridge, and See See partridge.

The secretary wildlife directed the authorities concerned to bring animals like black buck and chinkara under the district administration for trophy hunting.This will not only benefit the local people but also help reintroduction of the wild species, he concluded.

