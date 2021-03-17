UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:04 AM

Secretary Wildlife for collaboration among academia, stakeholders to strengthen deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):Punjab Department of Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Secretary Capt (Retd) Muhammad Asif on Tuesday stressed the need for collaboration among academia, stakeholders and the government to strengthen the department.

He emphasized while presiding over a meeting at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, said a spokesperson for the department.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Chairman Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid, Mr Javaid Sindhoo from Tawakal Fish Farms and Chaudhry Nabeel from AMG feeds and other senior faculty members were present.

The Secretary stressed for rules for intake of BS Fisheries graduates in the department of Fisheries Punjab would be amended so more students could be inducted.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the secretary about Campus/Departments and showed a UVAS video documentary to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Prof Nasim mentioned that UVAS BSL-3 Lab had performed more than 150 thousand tests for Covid-19.

Prof Dr Noor Khan briefly gave an introduction of faculty of fisheries and wildlife and stressed for future joint projects with the Punjab government.

Later, the Secretary visited along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in various research facilities of Ravi Campus Pattoki including Central Laboratory Complex (CLC), Aviary & Ostrich Farms, Fish Processing Unit, Farm Complex, Fish Hatchery, Zoological Museum, Geographical Information System (GIS) Lab and Aviary/Pheasantry.

The Secretary appreciated UVAS's state-of-the-art labs facilities, quality of education and research,trainings and providing clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community.

