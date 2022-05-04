Secretary wishes to arrange collective Eid prayers events: Secretary

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Secretary education South Punjab Wednesday wished that the people of the area should organize collective programmes of Eid prayers irrespective of caste, creed and schools of thought.

Talking to media persons after Eid prayer, Dr Ehtesham Anwar said he had taken initiative of arranging the collective prayer event above sectarianism when he was Deputy Commissioner in the district.

He said he was happy that the such precedent is maintained yet.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for the unity and solidarity of Muslim Ummah and peace and tranquility in the country.