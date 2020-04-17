UrduPoint.com
Secretary Women Development Department Visits Wheat Procurement Centre

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Secretary women development department visits wheat procurement centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Women Development Department Secretary Ambreen Raza and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Asghar Joya on Friday visited wheat purchase center at Barki and reviewed arrangements made for wheat procurement campaign.

According to official sources here, during visit the secretary reviewed process regarding disbursment of gunny bags to the farmers. The staff working at the center thoroughly briefed about the process and method. She reviewed precautionary measures made with regard to ensure social distancing under prevailing situation of corona virus.

The Secretary expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made at the center. Assistant CommissionerCantt Marzia Saleem was also present.

