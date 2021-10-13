Secretary Women Development inaugurates Women Expo

Secretary Women Development Balochistan Zafar Ali Buledi Wednesday inaugurated two-day Women Expo at LEIDA Rest House Hub under the auspices of the Department of Women's Development, Balochistan

The event, organized on the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, was attended by Vice Chancellor Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Science Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema and General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce Anjum, Focal Person Vishma Aziz Lasi, Deputy DEO Ms. Shahida Hameed and a number of other guests.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Secretary Zafar Ali said hefty funds were being spent on various ongoing development projects across the province and a help center has been set up to provide protection to women and empower them.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was personally interested in the women development and providing them with economic opportunities, he said and added that at present, women's centers were being set up in different districts of Balochistan where facilities including business centers, women's hostels, medical aid, legal aid and sports were being provided to them.

He said the process of legislation for gender equality was also being completed, adding that for the development of women it was necessary to provide them economic opportunities and for this purpose programs like Women Festival were being promoted.

He also thanked the district administration, Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA) and law enforcement agencies for efforts in making the festival a success.