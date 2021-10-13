UrduPoint.com

Secretary Women Development Inaugurates Women Expo

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Secretary Women Development inaugurates Women Expo

Secretary Women Development Balochistan Zafar Ali Buledi Wednesday inaugurated two-day Women Expo at LEIDA Rest House Hub under the auspices of the Department of Women's Development, Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Women Development Balochistan Zafar Ali Buledi Wednesday inaugurated two-day Women Expo at LEIDA Rest House Hub under the auspices of the Department of Women's Development, Balochistan.

The event, organized on the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, was attended by Vice Chancellor Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Science Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema and General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce Anjum, Focal Person Vishma Aziz Lasi, Deputy DEO Ms. Shahida Hameed and a number of other guests.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Secretary Zafar Ali said hefty funds were being spent on various ongoing development projects across the province and a help center has been set up to provide protection to women and empower them.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was personally interested in the women development and providing them with economic opportunities, he said and added that at present, women's centers were being set up in different districts of Balochistan where facilities including business centers, women's hostels, medical aid, legal aid and sports were being provided to them.

He said the process of legislation for gender equality was also being completed, adding that for the development of women it was necessary to provide them economic opportunities and for this purpose programs like Women Festival were being promoted.

He also thanked the district administration, Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA) and law enforcement agencies for efforts in making the festival a success.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Business Water Agriculture Lasbela Chamber Hub Women Commerce Event

Recent Stories

Seven die in makeshift goldmine collapse in DR Con ..

Seven die in makeshift goldmine collapse in DR Congo's east

56 seconds ago
 Muratov Will Not Be Recognized as Foreign Agent in ..

Muratov Will Not Be Recognized as Foreign Agent in Russia if He Will Not Break L ..

57 seconds ago
 National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expres ..

National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expresses concern over spread of nar ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court to hear NAB's appeal against ..

Islamabad High Court to hear NAB's appeal against Maryam, Capt. Safdar's bails o ..

4 minutes ago
 China opposes Indian Vice President's visit to Aru ..

China opposes Indian Vice President's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

4 minutes ago
 President emphasizes upon inclusion of differently ..

President emphasizes upon inclusion of differently-abled persons into mainstream ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.