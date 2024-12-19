Secretary Women Development visits TTC Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Secretary Women Development Saira Atta Baloch on Thursday visited the Technical Training Center (TTC) Kharan.

She was accompanied by Rubina Zehri, Manager Women Development Department Quetta Division, Rubina Karim Shahwani, Manager Women Development Department Kalat Division.

Director Campus Technical Training Center Taj Muhammad Baloch, Principal Female Campus Ahra Babar Aryani, Incharge Service Lab Syed Imtiaz Shah, Academic Advisor Umar Farooq Mengal and Relationship Officer Zia Shafi Baloch gave her about complete briefing regarding the regular program, NAVTTC Program, and Hazza Program during the one-year period of Technical Training Center Kharan.

Secretary Women Development Department Saira Atta Baloch was also briefed about OGT and Service Lab by Rubina Zehri and Rubina Karim Shahwani.

She also visited other female campus during her visit.

Secretary Women Development Department Saira Atta Baloch said that today she is feeling very happy on the visit to the Technical Training Center Kharan along with the Women Development Department team, students are coming towards skills, Just as I am seeing my sisters working with interest in trades like IT beautician and dressmaking, she said adding that its fruits could fall not only in Kharan but also in Rakhshan Division and other districts of Balochistan,Saira Atta said that the students of the female campus to come and be a part of the Women Bazaar Kharan and make their skills not only their source of livelihood, but also show the entire area that a woman could do marketing if she wants and could bring about change.

On this occasion, the interest of the OGT students, the skills of the laptop bags and school bags made by them, and their work was appreciated and the staff's skills were also praised by her.