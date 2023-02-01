UrduPoint.com

Secretary Works Visits Liaquat University Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:22 AM

Secretary Works visits Liaquat University Hospital

Provincial Secretary of Works and Services Shariq Ahmed Khan has termed Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro one of the best hospitals of the province and said the facilities being provided there were not less than any private sector health institute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary of Works and Services Shariq Ahmed Khan has termed Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro one of the best hospitals of the province and said the facilities being provided there were not less than any private sector health institute.

He said this while visiting the LU hospital city branch where he inspected under-construction development projects.

Shariq praised the performance of the hospital management and said doctors, consultants and para-medical staff were performing their duties with dedication.

The Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other concerned officers briefed the provincial Secretary about development projects and said LU hospital was proving the best treatment facilities to the people along with state-of-the-art technology and medical equipment.

While inspecting modern machines, and equipment, Shariq Ahmed Khan said he was astonished to see that LU hospital was providing the best treatment facilities to the people of Hyderabad and other adjoining districts.

He also visited different wards and inquired after the health of the patients and got information about the medical facilities being provided to them.

