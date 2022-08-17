(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Secretary, Shahida Rehmani on Wednesday strongly condemned the abduction of a Bachelor of Dental Surgery student in Faisalabad.

She wrote a letter to Inspector General Punjab Faisal Shahkar, CPO and DPO for a detailed investigation report of the incident, a news release said.

She also wrote another letter to Governor Punjab in which she called for robust action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.