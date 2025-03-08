Open Menu

Secretary WPC Extends Heartfelt Greetings To Women Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Secretary of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in the National Assembly, Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani, in a message on the International Women's Day extended her heartfelt greetings to the women of Pakistan and around the world.

"Today we celebrate the remarkable achievements made in the pursuit of gender equality and reflect on the work that remains to be done", she said on this significant occasion.

As Secretary of the Women Parliamentary Caucus in the National Assembly, I am proud to reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women in Pakistan. Guided by the principles enshrined in our Constitution, we have worked tirelessly across party lines to enact legislation that protects women’s rights, promotes safer workplaces, ensures equal access to education, and expands economic empowerment.

We are inspired by the trailblazing leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto whose legacy continues to illuminate the path for women in leadership. We also honour the dedication of leaders like Ms. Faryal Talpur, whose unwavering advocacy has amplified women’s voices in politics, and Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who represents the promise of a new generation committed to justice and equality.

On this day, I call upon policymakers, civil society, and citizens to join hands in building a Pakistan where every woman can live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity.

"Let us continue to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a society where women are empowered to lead, innovate, and thrive", she added.

"Together we can turn the vision of gender equality into a reality for generations to come", she assured.

More Stories From Pakistan