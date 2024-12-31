Secretary WPC Greets Nation, Global Community On New Year
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Dr. Shahida Rehmani here on Tuesday extend heartfelt New Year greetings to the people of Pakistan and global community.
"May 2025 bring prosperity, peace, and progress to all", she said in her New Year message on behalf of the WPC.
Dr. Shahida Rehmani said as we step into a new year, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the rights and welfare of women and girls across the country, adding that the past year had witnessed significant strides in promoting gender equality, and we pledge to continue working tirelessly to create a more inclusive, equitable society.
She said that the WPC remained steadfast in its mission to champion legislative reforms, address issues of violence and discrimination and empower women to achieve their fullest potential. Together, we can build a future where every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive. Let us move forward with hope, resilience, and unity. Wishing everyone a joyful, safe and prosperous New Year, she added.
