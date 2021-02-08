Secretary Zafar to promote tourism sector in Balochistan

Provincial Secretary for Women Development Zafar Ali Buledi on Monday said that incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures for promotion of tourism sector in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Secretary for Women Development Zafar Ali Buledi on Monday said that incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures for promotion of tourism sector in the province.

He expressed these views while visiting of two-day festival organized by Women Development Department in Khuzdar in order to empower the women.

Secretary along with the Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Bareach inspected different installs organized at festival.

The Secretary Zarfar Ali said that such important initiatives would help the women in uplifting of economic and empowerment.

He said that measures were being taken to create opportunities of jobs for local people through skilled them in different fields.

He said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was actually a game changer for the country including Balochistan.

"The project of CPEC would bring prosperity in the respective areas after completion," he said..

Later, the Secretary also inspected works of ongoing development projects in the area and also expressed his satisfaction over works of constant schemes.

The Secretary also visited Social Welfare Office Khuzdar and inspected training of computers, guidance of skills, handicrafts and sewing classes.